Even Jennifer Lawrence Has to Fend Off the "Do You Have a Boyfriend" Question

Late night show queen Jennifer Lawrence stopped by Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live on Monday, reminding us once again why we love the always real, always hilarious actress.

Lawrence's love life has been a bit of a hot topic lately, thanks to some paparazzi photos capturing a romantic moment between the star and director Darren Aronofsky. Cohen started off the conversation asking her about Nick Jonas, who earlier this year admitted to having a crush on the star. "Oh my god, well I guess that changes everything!" joked the Passengers actress.

And then, Cohen asked her the question we've all been subject to, thanks to prying aunts, too-friendly great-uncles, and grandmas who just want us to find a nice man. "Do you have a boyfriend?" asked the host, to which Lawrence gave no reply, merely blowing bubbles in her drink. Next time great-aunt Catherine asks us where our significant other is, we now have the perfect response. Thanks J.Law!

Lawrence also played a game of "Plead the Fifth" with a few Vanderpump Rules cast members, including Stassi Schroeder, who asked her "who was your best kiss in 2016?" Lawrence, clearly a fan of Schroeder, expertly replied, "If you kiss me before the new year, it'll be you Stassi," and eventually pleaded the fifth. Watch the full "Plead the Fifth" video below to see what other questions the Vanderpump cast asked her:

We love when Lawrence stars in a new movie for her incredible acting skills, but also for the surrounding press tour, giving us plenty of amazing J.Law moments to re-live on YouTube for years to come.