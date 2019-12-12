Most People Didn't Know Jennifer Lawrence's Name in 2010

Image zoom Shutterstock, Splash News, Getty Images/Collage by InStyle.com

A decade that begins with an Oscar nomination and ends with your own wedding? There are worse 2010s vibes to have.

Jennifer Lawrence is, in Hollywood terms, one of the decade’s biggest breakouts. At first, she embraced the “famous actress experience” with open arms, doubling up on franchise work, landing a Dior contract, dating famouses, providing the internet with plenty of meme fodder … As the decade winds down, it’s clear that Lawrence’s priorities and sensibilities have changed, from the way she dresses on the red carpet to the projects she takes and people (er, person) she marries.

Follow along below for one of our favorite Jennifers’ decade in review.

Early 2010s: 2010-2013

Career: Lawrence began her decade with a critically acclaimed and ultimately Oscar-nominated performance in Winter’s Bone (2010). Her awards season momentum continued as she secured household recognition with franchise roles in X-Men: First Class and The Hunger Games. She returned to the Oscars in 2012, two years following her Winter’s Bone nomination and won a gold statue for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook alongside Bradley Cooper. A self-proclaimed klutz, Lawrence stumbled while climbing the stairs to accept her award, further branding herself America’s “relatable” sweetheart. In another act of relatability, Lawrence became a face of Dior in 2012.

Personal: Lawrence met Nicholas Hoult on the X-Men set in 2010. The pair dated on-and-off during this period.

Fashion: Perhaps following her own career trajectory, Lawrence played the sartorial ingenue on the red carpet, opting for princess-like ball gowns and more timeless silhouettes. (And a lot of Dior.)

Mid 2010s: 2014-2016

Career: Lawrence began 2014 with a third (!) Oscar nomination for her performance in David O. Russell’s American Hustle. Her fourth nom came just two years later with her performance as the titular character in Joy (her third O. Russell film with Cooper). Otherwise, this period wasn’t exactly fruitful in terms of critical acclaim. Lawrence also starred opposite Cooper in the “bland” Serena, shared a screen with Chris Pratt in the widely panned sci-fi flick Passengers, and churned out another X-Men film and two more Hunger Games installments.

Personal: Soon after splitting from Hoult in 2014, Lawrence was spotted with the recently consciously uncoupled Chris Martin. They dated on-and-off for the next year.

After filming wrapped on Mother! in 2016, Lawrence began dating the film’s director, Darren Aronofsky.

It was also the beginning of this period in which nude photos of the actress were leaked online. “It was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put it into words,” Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter about her experience in 2017.

Fashion: Lawrence grew more experimental during this time, cutting her signature long blonde hair, going platinum, and opting for darker and less traditional styles and silhouettes.

Late 2010s: 2017-2019

Career: Lawrence, whose film career had been essentially non-stop since her breakout performance in Winter’s Bone, slowed down a bit during this time as she focused on less mainstream projects like Mother! and Red Sparrow. She rounded out the decade with an appearance in another X-Men film: Dark Phoenix.

Personal: The Oscar-winner closed 2017 out with a split from Aronofsky. Early in 2018 she began dating a (non-famous!) art gallerist named Cooke Maroney. She and Maroney wed in October 2019.

Fashion: Lawrence began wearing edgier and more monochromatic styles at this time, peppering her wardrobe with more and more black and embracing dramatic eye makeup.

The Decade to Come

At some point in the near future, Lawrence will star as former Theranos CEO, walking enigma, and internet sensation Elizabeth Holmes. If the 2020s bring us nothing else, we will be happy.

