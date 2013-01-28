Jennifer Lawrence Debuted a Lighter Hair Color at 2013 SAG Awards

Jennifer Davis
Jan 27, 2013 @ 8:22 pm

Jennifer Lawrence lightened things up for the 19th Annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards! The Best Leading Actress nominee for Silver Linings Playbook warmed up her dark brown tresses (which she dyed for her role as Katniss Everdeen) with some honey highlights. She gave the new hue a glamorous Old Hollywood style for tonight's show, which complemented her strapless Dior Haute Couture gown.

