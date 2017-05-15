The First Look at Jennifer Lawrence in Mother! Isn't for the Faint of Heart

The first look at Jennifer Lawrence in boyfriend Darren Aronofsky's Mother! is. .. well, something.

Aronofsky caused quite a stir on Mother's Day when he shared a teaser poster (below) for the flick on Twitter. The illustrated poster features only Lawrence, who is shown staring blankly and holding her heart (quite literally) in her hands after having ripped it out of her own chest. Blood covers her outstretched hands as well as her white V-neck dress as she appears to offer her heart to the viewer. Let's just say it's not exactly the first image that comes to mind on Mother's Day. But you can consider our interest piqued.

According to IMDb, Mother! is a psychological thriller (à la Aronofsky's Oscar-nominated Black Swan) which follows a couple whose peaceful life is disrupted by the arrival of "uninvited guests." Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kristen Wiig, Domhnall Gleeson, and Ed Harris all star alongside Lawrence. The film is set for an Oct. 13 release.