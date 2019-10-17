Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Wedding Sounds Like a Bougie Camping Trip

After just over eight months of anticipation, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are reportedly tying the knot this weekend. And despite having a fairly short period to plan, the event sounds extravagant as hell.

According to TMZ, the actress and her art gallerist fiancé will wed in Rhode Island on Saturday before a crowd of around 150 guests (Bradley Cooper? Emma Stone?). While their venue is no doubt lovely, the couple really pulled out the stops where it counts: FOOD.

Image zoom Best Image / BACKGRID

Hor d’oeuvres are slated to include sweet potato flat cakes, brussels sprouts with cured egg yolk, smoked pork belly with pickled apple, and salt cod beignets — you know, your typical after-school snacks (weren’t mom’s salt cod beignets the best?).

For the main course, guests will have a choice between wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter and five-week-aged leg of beef with forager's sauce.

Dessert is perhaps the most delightfully bougie of the courses, with a selection that includes fire-baked sourdough bread pudding with chocolate, salted caramel and fresh apple, cauldron fritters with bourbon cream and cinnamon sugar (who doesn’t love a good cauldron fritter?), and an American campfire classic: S’mores!

RELATED: We Cyberstalked Jennifer Lawrence’s Fiancé So You Don’t Have To

Following suit with the gourmet menu, the specialty cocktails are similarly intricate, including an Old Fashioned (which, OK, is probably the most basic item of the evening) and a gin cucumber lavender Champagne.

We hope Lawrence and Maroney’s guests come hungry (and with a taste for cured egg yolk).