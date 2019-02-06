Why Friends Call Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Romance a "Fairy Tale"

The mysterious man on Jennifer Lawrence’s arm for the past eight months has just gone from Jennifer Lawrence’s mysterious boyfriend to mysterious fiancé.

Art gallery director Cooke Maroney, 34, reportedly met the Oscar-winning actress, 28, through mutual friend Laura Simpson last spring.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that "things couldn't have worked out any better” between the two, noting, “they have so much in common and truly hit it off.”

“They both come from close-knit families. Cooke in Vermont and Jennifer in Kentucky and then left and built successful careers. They both love to travel but also just enjoy just being alone together,” they went on.

ET’s source went as far as to describe the union as a “fairy tale,” explaining that Jen and Cooke, “had an instant attraction the moment they met and we tease them it was love at first sight."

Though the timeline of their engagement may seem rushed, the source insists it wasn’t spur-of-the-moment. "They got engaged because they both just knew it was right," they said, revealing that Lawrence and Maroney have already met each other’s parents and secured their respective approval.

As for the mysterious Mr. Maroney, his description isn’t dissimilar to that of his famous bride: “fun, super social, and a really hard worker.”

The couple, whose “fairy tale” romance largely played out in the streets of New York, plan to wed in the city that brought them together.

Lawrence, who’s shared high-profile relationships with Chris Martin, Nicholas Hoult, and director Darren Aronofsky, said she was ambivalent about marriage in 2015, telling Diane Sawyer, "I don't know if I ever will get married and I'm okay with that. I don't feel that I need anything to complete me. I love meeting people, men, women, whatever, I love people coming into your life and bringing something."

From the sounds of it, Cooke has brought quite a bit to J. Law’s life.