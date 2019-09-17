Wait, Did Jennifer Lawrence Just Get Married?

Jennifer Lawrence might have just secretly tied the knot with fiancé Cooke Maroney.

According to Page Six, the couple was spotted on Monday at the New York City marriage bureau along with two security guards, a photographer, and another friend. The outlet also obtained photos which show the actress holding paperwork, dressed in a gray blazer and jeans. Her art dealer fiancé was dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt and navy trousers.

Page Six also reported that an apparent witness wrote in a now-deleted tweet, "When you go get your marriage license and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes. Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go!"

Sources told the outlet that the photographer seen with the couple was Mark Seliger, who has shot the portraits at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscar party studio, and who recently shared a portrait he took of Lawrence.

Lawrence wouldn't be the first star to opt for an N.Y.C. courthouse wedding — Justin and Hailey Bieber famously did so last year in advance of an upcoming larger ceremony. Lawrence and Maroney got engaged in February after they began dating in mid-2018.

During an appearance on an episode of the NAKED with Catt Sadler podcast in June, the actress discussed her fiancé and upcoming wedding. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him," she said at the time. "We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully and you know, he’s my best friend. I feel very honored to become a Maroney."

"I want to legally bind him to me forever and, fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing," she joked.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence's Engagement Ring Formally Makes Its Debut at PFW

Reps for Lawrence did not immediately respond to InStyle's request for comment.