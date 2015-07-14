Jennifer Lawrence Wore Two Very Sexy Dresses at Comic-Con

Is Jennifer Lawrence the queen of Comic-Con? The actress has been making the rounds in San Diego, where she's promoting both of her upcoming films The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 and X-Men: Apocalypse, and it's safe to say she's stepped up her sartorial game for the occasion.

On Saturday, Lawrence hit up Comic-Con in a skin-tight midnight blue Prabal Gurung dress that laced up one side and featured a high slit and scoop neckline. She paired the daring number with black strappy sandals and a pair of oversized black sunnies. The same night, the superstar changed into a white ribbed off-the-shoulder Calvin Klein Collection minidress teamed with Aquazzura sandals and a white handbag. Damn girl! We can't wait to see what she wears next.

