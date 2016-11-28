Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt Go on an Intergalactic Date in New 'Passengers' Clip

As it turns out, not every scene in Passengers will leave you on edge (or so it appears). After we watched Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence) fight to stay alive during a serene swim gone wrong, we were more than happy to see calmer footage, which arrived Monday via a new clip from the film.

In it, voyagers Aurora and Jim (Chris Pratt) get all dressed up and have some fun during an intergalactic date night. "You went shopping," Aurora says, as she saunters out of her room in a sleek black dress complete with a T-strap back. "I went shop...lifting," Jim replies, looking dapper in a black suit and gray button down top.

As they take a seat at a souped-up bar on their ship, a robot bartender, played by Michael Sheen, swivels around and serves them a couple of cocktails as they give each other flirtatious glances.

Morten Tyldum's sci-fi flick centers on what happens when Jim and Aurora travel through space to a distant colony, and unexpectedly wake up 30 years into their 120-year hibernation. Not only do they have to deal with the consequences of that, but also with their malfunctioning luxury spaceship which could put their lives - and 5,000 other passengers on board - at risk.

Passengers hits theaters Dec. 21.