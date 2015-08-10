Jennifer Lawrence Visits Children at a Montreal Hospital—See the Sweet Photos

Jennifer Lawrence made a lot of people's days a whole lot better when she visited the patients and staff members at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Montreal, Canada.

The Academy Award–winning actress, who was in the area filming X-Men: Apocalypse, visited with child patients as well as staff and posed for numerous photos. The hospital shared several on Facebook and Instagram.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer Are Our New Favorite BFFs

"A very special visitor stopped by our Canada hospital today," the hospital wrote on its Facebook page. "Jennifer Lawrence is in Montreal filming a new movie and she made time to visit some of our #ShrinersCanada kids and staff. Everyone had a great time!"

Lawrence also shared many of the sweet photos on her Instagram page. What a special weekend for everyone!

A photo posted by Jennifer Lawrence (@jennishrader) on Aug 7, 2015 at 6:02pm PDT

A photo posted by Jennifer Lawrence (@jennishrader) on Aug 8, 2015 at 9:18am PDT

A photo posted by Jennifer Lawrence (@jennishrader) on Aug 8, 2015 at 9:21am PDT

Related Video: Jennifer Lawrence Visits Children’s Hospital in Montreal