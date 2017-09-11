Jennifer Lawrence Goes Goth in a Glittering Bustier-Style Gown

Jennifer Lawrence’s string of edgy and unpredictable red carpet looks continues as her Mother! press tour gets pushed into high gear.

The Oscar winning actress has opted for sheer and sparkly throughout the past week of red carpet appearances, causing jaws to drop across Europe in a pale gray Dior haute couture confection, a glittering woven Atelier Versace column gown, and a nude tulle Dior ball gown.

On Sunday, Lawrence brought her inimitable style back to North America, arriving at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Mother! in a black lace bustier-style gown with a dazzling embellished skirt and bejeweled strappy sandals. She paired the daring ensemble with an 18k white gold and diamond Penny Preville choker.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Damn, girl!

We’re loving J.Law’s new sartorial chapter, but it’s certainly a departure from the classic Hollywood glamor we’re accustomed to seeing from the actress. That being said, Lawrence’s role in Darren Aronofsky’s mysterious horror film Mother! also showcases a new movement and dimension in her career.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Wore Yet Another Sultry Silver Gown at a Mother! Premiere

Whatever the motivation, we’re here for Lawrence’s reinvention.