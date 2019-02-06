We Cyberstalked Jennifer Lawrence’s Fiancé So You Don’t Have To

With her latest romance, Jennifer Lawrence is giving us non-famouses hope at celebrity coupledom.

Months after confirming the end of her yearlong relationship with mother! director Darren Aronofsky, the Oscar-winning actress took up with a new guy — and he's not a movie star. Or director. Or musician.

J.Law began dating N.Y.C. art gallerist Cooke Maroney in mid-2018 after they reportedly met through one of Lawrence’s friends. It's been less than a year, and the under-the-radar pair is officially engaged!

Lawrence's rep confirmed the exciting news to InStyle on Tuesday after the actress was spotted out wearing a "massive rock" on that finger.

Unlike her roster of famous former beaus (Aronofsky, Chris Martin, Nicholas Hoult), Lawrence’s fiancé has nothing at all to do with show business—though he does know a thing or two about shows and, well, business … of the art variety, that is.

Scroll down below for a more comprehensive look at Mr. Maroney.

He’s a Gallery Director

Maroney is listed as the director of Gladstone Gallery’s 64th street N.Y.C. location, the aptly named Gladstone 64. Prior to his post at Gladstone, Cooke worked at the Gagosian Gallery’s 24th street N.Y.C. branch.



He’s Very Private

Both Maroney’s Instagram and Twitter accounts are private, so we’ll venture a guess that he’s not crazy about strangers prying into his personal life …



He Knows Paris Hilton (Maybe)

According to said private Instagram account, Maroney is followed by Paris Hilton on the platform. And, OK, Paris Hilton follows me on Twitter, so take this with a grain of salt, but it’s *possible* that Cooke and Paris share some sort of mysterious bond.



He Represents Lena Dunham’s Father

Gladstone Gallery had a Carroll Dunham show on display at their 24th street N.Y.C. location over the summer.

He Did ~Something~ with/For Grand Theft Auto V

Assuming this is the same Cooke Maroney (and, I mean, how many can there really be??), the art buff has a “special thanks” credit in Grand Theft Auto V. It’s incredibly unclear what this “thanks” is for (Does Cooke steal cars? Or drive the wrong direction on one-way streets?) but we’ll choose to believe it’s for something sweet, like buying the design team lattes.

He Went to NYU

According to Cooke’s Facebook, he graduated from New York University in 2007, where he studied art history and economics.

