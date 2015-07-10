Which Phase of Jennifer Lawrence's Style Evolution Is Your Favorite?

From bow- and arrow-wielding brunette warrior in The Hunger Games, to the beach-babe vibes she served up while singing Cher on Conan last night, we're pretty sure there isn't a look that Jennifer Lawrence can't pull off. The star has had quite the style and beauty evolution ever since she first came onto the scene. On the heels of her debut in Winter's Bone, Lawrence was ever the bombshell at the 2011 Oscars clad in a red-hot gown paired with a voluminous Victoria's Secret-esque blowout. She later shifted to a darker shade (and a renegade attitude) to play the Katniss we all know and adore, later becoming the definition of elegance during her short hair phase. We have a strong feeling that her style will only continue to evolve and get better—not unlike a fine wine. We want to know, which of her looks is your favorite? Sound off in our poll below now to tell us!

