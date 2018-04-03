Karlie Kloss Talked About Her Best Friends and Didn't Mention Taylor Swift

Jennifer Lawrence isn't afraid of the elephant in the room.

During a recent TimesTalks interview, the 27-year-old actress discusses her upcoming movie Red Sparrow, as well as other hard-hitting topics. For instance, what on Earth happened with Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss?

During the hour-long conversation, Lawrence chatted with Red Sparrow director, Francis Lawrence, former C.I.A. Chief of Disguise Jonna Hiestand Mendez, and national security expert Scott Shane. The group delved into serious subjects, such as Russian espionage, double-dealing, and female empowerment, but in typical Jennifer Lawrence style, the actress couldn't help but slip in a question about one of today's biggest pop culture mysteries.

"I'd like to know what's going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that's the honest to God truth," Lawrence said. "Is nobody else curious? It's keeping me up at night. What happened?"

The supermodel and singer first met at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and they quickly formed a tight-knit friendship, attending the Met Gala together, baking cookies, and even sharing the stage during Swift's 1989 tour. There were also reports that Kloss had a designated bedroom in Swift's N.Y.C. apartment, according to the New York Post.

While we don't have any hard evidence that the two superstar BFFs are feuding, the fact remains that they haven't been spotted together in months. Plus, there are a few other hints adding to speculation that Kloss and Swift may not be on the best terms:

August 2017

Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, she wore a shirt decorated with the names of her squad members, and People pointed out that Kloss's moniker appeared to be missing.

January 2018

Kloss posted her Love advent video with the caption "Swish Swish"—which just so happens to be the title of Katy Perry's diss track aimed at Swift.

February 2018

Kloss was spotted having dinner with Katy Perry (who we all know has beef with Swift), leading Swifties to flood Kloss's Instagram with rat emojis.

However, Kloss did send birthday wishes to Swift on Instagram back in December, posting a cute picture of them together.

Did something major happen between then and now? Or are these two ladies just incredibly busy? Could it be that the Internet is reading too far into things? (That's never happened before, right?)

Happy happy birthday @taylorswift! 💫 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Dec 13, 2017 at 11:09am PST

March 2018

In an interview with the New York Times published March 16, Kloss cleared the air.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” she told the Times, which reported that "the pair continues to be good friends and they talk frequently."

April 2018

Just a few weeks later, the shade is back. In an interview with Porter, Kloss said, "I've built really amazing friendships—some that last, some that don't." She then went on to name her best friends, failing to mention Swift, leading everyone to assume that she meant their friendship was one of the ones that didn't last.

"A couple have become some of the most important relationships in my life. In particular, those I've been in the trenches with, such as Jourdan Dunn, Joan Smalls, Toni Garrn, and Lily Aldridge. We started as girls and we've grown up together, and I know if I need anything, I can call them up and they will be there for me, just like my friends from kindergarten."