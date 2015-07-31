Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer Are Our New Favorite BFFs

Make room, Taylor Swift's girl squad. There's a new set of BFFs in town and their names are Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer!

The duo has been spending time together while on summer vacation with friends and took to Instagram to share the experience with the world. Schumer posted a photo of herself riding a Jet Ski across the water with Lawrence at the helm. Her caption? "JLaw #maniac":

Jlaw #maniac A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jul 30, 2015 at 7:30am PDT

The Trainwreck star also shared a snap of Lawrence topping a human pyramid that they made with friends on a boat (Schumer lends her support in the bottom right position). The funny lady has often mentioned the activity on talk shows and it seems she has made Lawrence a recruit.

Human pyramid A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jul 30, 2015 at 7:23pm PDT

We can only hope that they made plans to team up for a movie!

