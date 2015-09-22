Jennifer Lawrence Sent Amy Schumer the Most Amazingly Absurd Gift to Celebrate Her Emmy Win

What do you do when your BFF wins an Emmy? Well, if you're Jennifer Lawrence you send her one hilarious surprise. In true J.Law fashion, the jokester decided to celebrate Amy Schumer's brand-new outstanding variety sketch series Emmy not with flowers or candy but instead with a hotel room filled with congratulatory​ balloons.

"Never tell Jennifer L your room number," Schumer captioned the Instagram of her standing in her room surrounded by an absurd amount of balloons and holding her statuette (below). Talk about a next level gift.

Never tell Jennifer L your room number A photo posted by @amyschumer on Sep 21, 2015 at 3:20pm PDT

However, this wasn't the only hilarious thing the Oscar winner did to congratulate her pal. After seeing her win the Emmy, Lawrence texted Schumer to tell her that she looked pretty, but not smart. Got to keep your friends humble, right?

