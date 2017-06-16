Jennifer Lawrence Walks Her Dog in a Pair of $595 Alexander Wang Slides

Jennifer Lawrence has been killing the shoe game this summer, and her latest outfit will make you want to run to your nearest department store.

The Passengers star ventured out to walk her dog in New York’s Central Park on Thursday in a leg-baring cream-colored romper, and while her summery look was certainly eye-catching, we couldn’t bring our gaze away from her studded cage sandals.

The Oscar winner wore a pair of Alexander Wang stud sandals ($595; nordstrom.com) that turned her look from girly and feminine to edgy and cool. She slipped on nothing else but a pair of light-rimmed shades to accessorize the look.

TheImageDirect.com

This isn’t the actress’s first shoe win of the week: On Wednesday, she headed to N.Y.C.’s Flora Bar in a black maxi, denim jacket, and Valentino velvet lace-up sandals ($268; saksfifthavenue.com) that looked like the perfect pair of shoes to wear in the summer heat.

J.Law: Delivering shoe inspiration, one day at a time.