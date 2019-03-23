Jennifer Lawrence and Adele Just Had a Wild Girls' Night Out in NYC

A roomful of unsuspecting New Yorkers had the time of their lives when Jennifer Lawrence and Adele walked into gay bar Pieces in Greenwich Village for a wild girls' night out.

And, lucky for us, bystanders whipped out their iPhones and documented the duo's nighttime shenanigans, which consisted of dancing, drinking games, and lots of laughs. Some fans speculated that the festivities were in celebration of J.Law's recent engagement to art galleries Cooke Maroney, but, whether or not that's true, the friends were down to party into the wee hours of the morning.

At one point, Adele stepped on stage alongside drag queen Brita Filter, and jokingly introduced herself as a "stay-at-home mum."

And @Adele is on stage at Pieces tonight. Oh boy, this is fun pic.twitter.com/e7fesvNIEI — Papacito Bach (@papacitobach) March 23, 2019

As the night went on, the ladies got a little more rowdy, and Lawrence teased the Grammy-winner for losing a drinking game. “How could you lose!” Jen yelled, to which Adele clapped back: "She’s f—ing engaged — you’re not even relevant to be here!”

I’M AT PIECES AND ADELE AND JENNIFER LAWRENCE ARE HERE LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/sQfzOcRJmh — Joe (@JoeMichaelII) March 23, 2019

“That has nothing to do with my drinking abilities,” Jennifer responded, garnering cheers from the crowd.

Partygoers were stunned to be in the presence of two superstars, and TBH, who can blame them?

Neither J.Law or Adele have posted their late-night antics to social media yet, so it's probably safe to assume that they're busy nursing their hangovers.