Jennifer Lawrence Wants to Change Your View of the World—Literally

We're used to seeing Jennifer Lawrence save the world as Hunger Games heroine Katniss Everdeen, but her latest project is hitting a little closer to home than Panem.

The Oscar winner is the narrator of A Beautiful Planet, IMAX's newest big screen masterpiece that shows striking, never-before-seen shots of Earth taken by astronauts aboard the International Space Station. “I love anything that has to do with space,” Lawrence said at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the movie. "It was an honor for me to lend my voice to such a beautiful film that will educate audiences, but also really impress them with stunning views of our planet and the incredibly impressive minds that work at the International Space Station.”

The documentary, which Lawrence calls a “love letter to our planet,” was made in collaboration with NASA, using digital cameras that were launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in 2014 and used to capture extraordinary new views of the United States and Canada (below), the Bahama reefs, and many other regions.

And besides being visually impressive, especially in IMAX 3D technology, the images also call attention to the rapid shifts happening in our environment. Effects from changes like the glacial melting in Greenland and fracking fires in the Golf of Mexico can be seen in surprising detail from space, as the film shows. “I hope audiences can see how precious and fragile our planet is,” said Lawrence. "Experiencing Earth on such an epic scale really inspired me to get involved with conservation as much as I can.”

Exclusive IMAX and IMAX 3D screenings of A Beautiful Planet start today. Check out the trailer below.