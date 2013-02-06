Jennifer Hudson's Super Bowl Outfit: Why She Wore It

Celebrity stylist Eric Archibald had an important goal in mind when he prepped Jennifer Hudson for her big pre-game performance of "America the Beautiful" with the Sandy Hook Elementary School survivors. "Jennifer wanted simple and classic," Eric said in a statement. "She herself has overcome great tragedy and it was all about paying respect to the moment." Archibald used the simple black-and-white Monika Chiang, L'Wren Scott, and Saint Laurent outfit to "highlight the emotional tones" of the performance, with one exception: the bright green ribbon Hudson wore to commemorate the December school shooting that claimed 26 young lives. "Little children being survivors like that…that's the part that took me back in," Hudson said. "They are conquerors, they are survivors. And they're babies."

