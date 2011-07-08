Jennifer Hudson's New Charitable Effort, Liv's Latest for Givenchy, and More!

1. Jennifer Hudson is working with Saks Fifth Avenue's cancer research charity. [WWD]

2. Tres chic! Liv Tyler puts on red lipstick for her latest Givenchy makeup campaign. [Design Scene]

3. Check out Marion Cotillard's latest Dior handbag ads. She's so chic. [MakeHerUp]

4. ChristianLouboutin.com turned 1! To celebrate, exclusive products are now online. [Official]

5. Azzedine Alaïa debuted his first couture collection in eight years this week. [NYT]

6. Jewelry designer Erica Courtney takes her gems to QVC with a Love, Erica collection. [QVC]