Jennifer Hudson's New Charitable Effort, Liv's Latest for Givenchy, and More!

Courtesy of Key to the Cure; Courtesy of Givenchy; Courtesy of Dior; Courtesy of Christian Louboutin; Courtesy of Alaia; Courtesy of QVC
InStyle Staff
Jul 08, 2011 @ 12:45 pm

1. Jennifer Hudson is working with Saks Fifth Avenue's cancer research charity. [WWD]

2. Tres chic! Liv Tyler puts on red lipstick for her latest Givenchy makeup campaign. [Design Scene]

3. Check out Marion Cotillard's latest Dior handbag ads. She's so chic. [MakeHerUp]

4. ChristianLouboutin.com turned 1! To celebrate, exclusive products are now online. [Official]

5. Azzedine Alaïa debuted his first couture collection in eight years this week. [NYT]

6. Jewelry designer Erica Courtney takes her gems to QVC with a Love, Erica collection. [QVC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!