Jennifer Hudson's New Charitable Effort, Liv's Latest for Givenchy, and More!

Courtesy of Key to the Cure; Courtesy of Givenchy; Courtesy of Dior; Courtesy of Christian Louboutin; Courtesy of Alaia; Courtesy of QVC
1. Jennifer Hudson is working with Saks Fifth Avenue's cancer research charity. [WWD]
2. Tres chic! Liv Tyler puts on red lipstick for her latest Givenchy makeup campaign. [Design Scene]
3. Check out Marion Cotillard's latest Dior handbag ads. She's so chic. [MakeHerUp]
4. ChristianLouboutin.com turned 1! To celebrate, exclusive products are now online. [Official]
5. Azzedine Alaïa debuted his first couture collection in eight years this week. [NYT]
6. Jewelry designer Erica Courtney takes her gems to QVC with a Love, Erica collection. [QVC]