Jennifer Hudson's Hot Hairstyles!

Jennifer Hudson’s latest album, I Remember Me, dropped yesterday, and she's been rocking some seriously glam hairstyles on her press tour. Hudson attended the I Remember Me release party at Tenjune in New York wearing tousled, waist-length waves (center). The next day she added bangs to the mix for an appearance on Good Morning America (left), and later that night, she stopped by BET's 106 and Park sporting sleek, straightened locks (right). Tell us, which hairstyle is your favorite?

