Jennifer Hudson, Is That You? The Star Reveals Her Stylish Pixie Cut
Wow -- what a change! Over the weekend at BET's Black Girls Rock! show in New Jersey, all eyes were on Jennifer Hudson when she walked the red carpet with an edgy new pixie cut, which she complemented with an all-black Balmain dress. Despite the recent trend in celebrity chops (Alicia Keys, Beyonce, and Shailene Woodley to name a few), Hudson has been eager to make the cut for a few years. "I'm actually thinking about shaving my head. I am!" she told InStyle back in 2010. "My cousin is a beautician, and she always tells me, 'You could wear any hairdo.' So I'm thinking, what if I shave my hair? Not completely off, but low. I think that would be so hot!" Looks like she was right! Tell us, do you like Jennifer's new 'do? Sound off in the comments.
