Jennifer Hudson to Write Memoir, Karina Smirnoff Sets Wedding Date and More!

Image zoom Getty Images (2); Courtesy of Converse; Getty Images; Courtesy of Guess; Getty Images

1. Makeover fans: Jennifer Hudson will publish a memoir about her process! [E! Online]

2. Karina Smirnoff is saving her wedding for next year: January 21, 2012. [People]

3. Converse and Marimekko team up again! The colorful, printed sneaks hit stores June 23rd. [Racked]

4. Michael Kors once starred in a Lucky Charms commercial. How cute! [HuffPo Style]

5. Amber Heard goes retro for Guess’s saloon-inspired fall campaign. [Fashion Etc.]

6. Good news, lingerie lovers: Josie Natori will debut a Target collection this year. [The Cut]