Why Jennifer Hudson Loves to Wear High-Waisted Jeans

Mannequins dressed in the latest duds from New York & Company’s Soho Jeans Collection packed New York's Marquee nightclub Wednesday night, when a crowd of fashion-obsessed revelers arrived to celebrate the brand’s fall duds. Red leather jackets, tan suede skirts, boho-like tunics, and off-the-shoulder denim tops from the line radiated while on display—and though the lifeless models did do the pieces justice, it was Jennifer Hudson, the contemporary label’s latest campaign star, who truly wore them best.

Decked in jeans (and a matching blue shirt) that accentuated her figure, the Grammy award-winning singer professed her love for styling every girl’s favorite fabric, denim. “When you put a little heel with it or add a little … pin or a little button, it’ll spruce it up just a little bit,” Hudson told InStyle. “But I feel like body suits are great, great, great to go with a jean, you know what I mean? That could dress it up and just add a little blazer and you’re dressed.”

As Hudson’s contagious smile and sleek outfit corralled their way into a room to watch fans sing karaoke, she revealed how the blue-hued textile wasn’t always her go-to. “I didn’t wear too many jeans because they’re really restricting, you know? But when I tried these I was like, ‘This is the jean I’ve been looking for!’” she said.

The star went on to explain why she’s so in love with Soho Jeans pieces: “I always had the problem of where I couldn’t find jeans that fit my leg but didn’t fit in the waist. If they fit my waist they were too short at the bottom. But [this collection] is so conscious of every woman and I love that about it. It’s so comfortable. And then being a mom and a performer and having so many different things to do—it’s interchangeable. I can dress it up and dress it down.”

While Hudson suggested that all women add the boyfriend jean to their wardrobe, there’s one fit in particular she can’t stop wearing. “To me I finally felt like I found the key piece when I found the high-waisted jean,” she said. “It’s the magical jean that really works.

"I feel like if it’s at the waist, below the waist, I’m not in there all the way, you know? And then I want something that’s going to elongate my leg and make sure my entire leg is in it and I have enough material to still reach my ankle, honey.” Ladies, it’s time to go shopping.

