Jennifer Hudson Is the New Face of New York & Company’s Soho Jeans Collection

Jennifer Hudson has a brand new gig. The triple threat was named face of New York & Company’s Soho Jeans Collection, and her gorgeous ad campaign has just arrived.

Photographed by Alexi Lubomirski in New York City, the campaign features the star rocking a variety of 70s-inspired denim pieces, including distressed skins, a chambray top, and wide-leg jeans. Although Hudson didn't assist in the design process for the collection, she did work closely on the campaign's vibe and selection of pieces.

The latest Soho Jeans Collection ($70 and under) hits New York & Company stores and nyandcompany.com on July 22. Check out the rest of her ads below.

Courtesy

Courtesy

