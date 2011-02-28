Jennifer Hudson Lost Sleep Over Her 2011 Oscars Dress

Jennifer Hudson had no trouble deciding on the tangerine Atelier Versace dress she wore to last night’s Oscars ceremony. “Oh my God, as soon as I walked in the room I said, 'There she is. That is my dress there,'" she told us on the Academy Awards red carpet last night. "Once I put her on I refused to put on anything else. And I couldn’t sleep until today to wear her.” It’s a good thing Hudson eventually got some rest, since it took energy to wear her gown all night—it was so voluminous that her manager had to hold up the train throughout the evening. “The tricky thing is people stepping on the dress," she explained. "So he’s got to help me.” Fans of Hudson’s bold look will have more red carpet moments to look forward to, as she's gearing up to debut her sophomore album Remember Me, out March 22nd.

— Caitlin Petreycik, with reporting by Scott Huver