Jennifer Hudson and Harvey Fierstein Join the Cast of Hairspray Live!

After the huge success of Fox’s Grease Live!, live-action musicals are the newest big thing to take over TV. Next up on the lineup is NBC’s remake, Hairspray Live!, set to air Dec. 7, and the musical just cast two important actors.

Jennifer Hudson will play Motormouth Maybelle, the character portrayed by Queen Latifah in the 2007 film, Entertainment Weekly reports. Harvey Fierstein is on board to star as Edna Turnblad, the role he won a Tony for in 2003. Fierstein will also write the script for the TV movie adaptation.

“We are beyond thrilled with this incredibly talented duo of stars for Hairspray Live!,” NBC’s entertainment chairman told Variety. “We’re also so grateful that the incomparable Jennifer Hudson will play Motormouth Maybelle and we know her rendition of ‘I Know Where I’ve Been’ will literally stop the show.”

Hudson will play the iconic role fresh off of her turn in a revival of The Color Purple on Broadway, ensuring that her vocal chords will have plenty of practice in the months leading up to the TV event. Welcome to the ‘60s, JHud!