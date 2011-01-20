Jennifer Hudson Designed Her Own Wedding Dress!

Though Jennifer Hudson and her fiancé David Otunga got engaged in 2008, there is reason to believe the couple's wedding date could be looming. The giveaway? The Oscar-winning singer and new Weight Watchers spokesperson confirmed that she already picked out her dress, OK! reports. "I designed it myself," she said. "It’s white. That’s the color, in keeping with tradition." As for the rings, Hudson revealed that she and her husband-to-be chose wedding bands designed by Neil Lane. We can't wait to see what she designed to wear down the aisle!

