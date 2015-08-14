Jennifer Hudson Just Cut Her Pixie Hairstyle A Lot Shorter

Jennifer Hudson has been sporting a pixie for quite some time now—but the "Trouble" singer just went shorter than ever with a bold new style. Most wouldn't dare to go this short, but Hudson's new 'do takes her look to the next level, and gives the R&B diva a strong edgy appeal that has everyone talking.

We first spotted Hudson with the new length a few days ago, but she made her Instagram debut today. She captioned the photo, "All black every thang! Who needs hair, when u serving face!" We couldn't agree more. Her wine colored lipstick and perfectly winged eyeliner definitely top off the fierce look.

