20 of Birthday Girl Jennifer Hudson's Fun Family Moments

Happy birthday, Jennifer Hudson! The star, who always manages to give us hair envy as she goes shorter and shorter with her fierce 'dos, turns 36 today.

Hudson may have become known to the public after appearing on the third season of American Idol, but it wasn't until her breakthrough role in the film adaptation of Dreamgirls—for which she'd win multiple awards (including an Oscar!) for her electric performance—that she really shot to meteoric fame.

The powerful performer has shown her mettle over the years off-stage as well. Hudson may no longer be an official Weight Watchers spokesperson, but her incredible 80-plus-pound weight loss journey over the years still is an inspiring one.

She's got talent, drive, and a beautiful family with fiancé David Otunga, impressive in his own right as a professional WWE wrestler and Harvard Law School grad. Their adorable 8-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., is the apple of his parents' eyes, flooding each of their Instagram feeds with proud moments.

RELATED: This Is What Happens When Jennifer Hudson Hosts Karaoke Night

Celebrate JHud’s special day with some precious snaps of her family:

My baby taking care of his mama ! Taking off my makeup for me cuz I was to tired to do it myself ! How sweet is this ..... A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Aug 18, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

And I got me n my munch matching hats , when I went in target to shop for my unexpected nights stay near the park ! I think I left with target ! I love every minute of it! Super fun ! That was a night well needed ! #sandy A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Aug 23, 2016 at 9:24pm PDT

There were so many school supplies , there was nowhere to sit ! #hatchday A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Aug 14, 2016 at 2:00pm PDT

Family fun! My baby 7th bday celebration A video posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Aug 11, 2016 at 7:54am PDT

He likes holding my hand ! My face when I know he's trying to tell me anything ! A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Jul 17, 2016 at 4:42pm PDT

Oh look at here , I lucked out with two dates today ! Lucky girl ! @davidotunga A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Jul 6, 2016 at 9:59am PDT

He's still singing purple rain ! A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Jun 26, 2016 at 11:41pm PDT

The boys love to play @davidotunga A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Jul 4, 2016 at 12:49pm PDT

Our nephew trae , our son David and me Jenny , we wanted to say a very Happy Father's Day @davidotunga we love u! A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Jun 19, 2016 at 12:20pm PDT

@davidotunga put me down ! Happy Father's Day! A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Jun 18, 2016 at 2:40pm PDT

Awhhhh @davidotunga Surprised us ! The whole gang is here now ! Party in my dressing room A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Jun 6, 2016 at 6:33pm PDT

They did that ! Good job boys !!! @davidotunga A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Jun 11, 2016 at 6:29pm PDT

My Mother's Day and final show day on the color purple, both so happen to be on the same day ! So my Mother's Day dress ended up being Shug averys dress ! Thank u to @davidotunga and my boys for helping make it a day I will never forget ! A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on May 9, 2016 at 4:04pm PDT

Boys , I tell you!! Really munch ! A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on May 2, 2016 at 8:06pm PDT

PHOTOS: Jennifer Hudson's Changing Looks

And my number 1 favorite moment of the day , hands down goes to my baby! Oh come on munch don't be shy now ! We got Trae on the keys and munch and mommy on vocals ! A video posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Apr 19, 2016 at 9:16pm PDT

After getting up from a long nap and restarting my day all over again for the second time today ! This t shirt couldn't be more fitting ! @davidotunga where the coffee at! N now it's time to go to work ! A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Apr 14, 2016 at 1:49pm PDT

We love the Christmas season! @davidotunga A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Dec 6, 2015 at 4:26pm PST

Head of cheerleader squad and top player of the football team A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Oct 31, 2015 at 7:51pm PDT

My baby said mommy it's time to celebrate! A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Sep 12, 2015 at 10:47am PDT