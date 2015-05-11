Jennifer Garner Reveals 3 Simple Secrets to Her Flawless Skin

One thing is for sure: Jennifer Garner doesn't need a lot of makeup to look good. But after years of getting glam for the red carpet, she's picked up some pretty useful beauty tips.

"I've learned so much about makeup," says the actress. "I used to do these heavy stripes of blush to bring color to my face until one of my favorite makeup artists taught me to apply it with my thumb, not a brush. It goes on so smooth and translucent, especially if you concentrate it on the areas where the sun hits your face."

It's also the easiest way to get a sun-kissed glow without the guilt of catching actual rays, says Garner, and protecting her skin is one of the other secrets to her youthful complexion. Fittingly, she is now working with Neutrogena on their Choose Skin Health campaign, an initiative that raises awareness about skin cancer and helps people find free skin screenings in their area.

"My kids know they are not getting out of the house without sunscreen," Garner says of Violet, 9, Seraphina, 6, and Samuel, 3. "No one likes to put it on, but I make it a priority for us. Usually they just close their eyes and let me spray them." Garner herself, uses Neutrogena's Ultra Sheer Dry Touch SPF.

Skincare aside, the actress has some other wisdom that she hopes to pass down to her little ones. "My mom always taught me to focus on the beauty within people, so if I can teach that to my kids, we will be in good shape!"