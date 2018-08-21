Jennifer Garner's Oldest Daughter Looks Like a Blonde Jennifer Garner

Though life has been less-than-charmed for the father of her three children, Jennifer Garner is having a serious moment in Hollywood these days.

The actress reached a major career milestone on Monday when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Garner arrived at the ceremony in a navy blue off-the-shoulder Roland Mouret dress; the style was also worn by the Duchess of Sussex on the night before her royal wedding last May.

Of course, the Alias alum wasn’t about to celebrate solo. Garner had a sizable entourage of friends, family, and colleagues, including her parents, two look-alike sisters, and former co-stars Steve Carrell (Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day), Bryan Cranston (Wakefield), and Judy Greer (13 Going on 30).

Oh, and did we mention all three of Jen and Ben Affleck’s three children were there?

Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, all stood by mom’s side as she accepted the prestigious honor, and it’s not hard to spot the family resemblance.

With parents as beautiful as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner we had no doubts that the Affleck kids would be cute, but it’s pretty astonishing to see just how much the Garner-Affleck trio look like their famous mom and dad.

Violet is fully Jen reincarnate.

Seraphina looks a lot like Ben and Jen, but clearly leans toward Affleck’s side of things.

And Samuel appears to be an adorable mix of both parents.

Big things are on the horizon for mama Garner. The actress returns to her kick-ass roots for upcoming action thriller Peppermint, and joins forces with creative team Lena Dunham and Jenny Konner for the HBO series Camping.