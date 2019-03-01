Jennifer Garner's Son Was Embarrassed by What She Wore to His Birthday Party

Despite her high-profile career and dedication to her chickens, Jennifer Garner always finds time to go that extra mile for her kids.

Image zoom Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

This year, however, she may have taken that supermom mentality on step too far.

Garner and Ben Affleck’s youngest child and only son, Samuel (who is also the owner of the infamous Tom Brady chair), celebrated his seventh birthday recently, and Jen leaned into its How to Train Your Dragon theme — HARD.

In addition to the on-brand cake, the Alias alum dressed as the film’s female Viking warrior, Astrid — complete with face paint, leather armor, a fur shawl and matching boots. And though the commitment to her craft is not unexpected, Samuel wasn’t impressed.

Garner posted her incredible costume on Instagram, writing, “Well, guess what. It turns out 7 is the age my kid stops thinking it’s cool when I dress up for the party. #youngestchild #firsteyeroll #anyoneneedanAstrid.”

RELATED: Ben Affleck Gave His Son's Room a Makeover That Jennifer Garner Found "Creepy"

While Samuel doesn’t think it’s “cool,” we think this photo might be, by definition, the coolest thing we’ve ever seen. Someone get this woman a DreamWorks contract, stat.