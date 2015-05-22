Jennifer Garner Shares Her Family's DIY Secrets (and Crafting Fails)

What happens when one of Hollywood’s hottest moms teams up with the biggest craft supplier in the country? The most adorable after-school program that we’ve ever seen. Actress and Save the Children Ambassador Jennifer Garner rolled up her sleeves and spent an afternoon at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica with 25 kids under the age of 11 to launch her line of “We Made It” craft kits, which will be sold exclusively at Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft stores. A portion of the proceeds from the hands-on kits will benefit Save The Children’s early childhood education initiatives.

We caught up with the mom-of-three to find out just how crafty the Garner-Affleck clan can be. “I’ve never considered myself to be a crafty person...my corners are never neatly folded and I can’t tie a bow,” says Garner. “But after having my kids, I realized how many of these kind of projects we were doing naturally as a family.” According to Garner, some of her kids’ favorite activities include helping mom in the kitchen. “I’m very proud of the fact that both of my older kids can measure ingredients and follow a recipe,” she says. “In some cases, they even know how to cut a recipe in half if we’re making a smaller batch.

That’s not to say there’s never a snafu when Garner is in crafting mode. “So few things actually turn out the way you want them to, and you just have to accept it,” she says. “A lot of times the art that we make comes out a little cockeyed and crazy. The mantra I repeat to myself over and over is, ‘It’s fine'–but it took me until my third kid to embrace that!”

PHOTOS: Jennifer Garner Reveals 3 Simple Secrets to Her Flawless Skin