We don’t have royalty in America, but if we did Reese Witherspoon would surely be a part of its ranks. The actress, producer, businesswoman, and lifestyle influencer turns 43 today and as a result, my social media feeds are basically a shrine to the Big Little Lies star.

Of course, Witherspoon didn’t get where she is all by herself — she has a network of strong women who’ve bolstered her (and vice-versa) through the years, and they were eager to celebrate the multi-hyphenate on her special day.

One of such ladies was longtime friend Jennifer Garner, who actually broke out her saxophone (and marching band uniform) to play the fellow mother of three (her “boo”) a birthday ditty.

Reese’s BLL co-stars paid tribute as well, with Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern all posting heartfelt messages (and gloriously ‘90s throwbacks) to the actress.

Cindy Crawford threw it way back with a clip of her interviewing a then 21-year-old Witherspoon.

RELATED: Why Does Jake Gyllenhaal Always Stare at His Girlfriends While They're Eating?

And Ellen DeGeneres posted a sweet compilation video of Reese’s many visits to her talk show throughout the years.

Throw in “all the cake, all the flowers and all the candy” and we’d say 43 is looking pretty good.