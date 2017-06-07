Jennifer Garner's Halter Dress Has Pineapples All Over It

Jennifer Garner, the master of low-key polish, stepped out at an event for pal Reese Witherspoon’s brand Draper James’s collaboration with Net-a-Porter looking like summer itself in a multi-colored dress.

Though the look is brighter than usual for Jen, we’re really loving the hues and midi cut of the actress’s pineapple-print halter dress ($400; draperjames.com). Honestly, the words “multi-color pineapple-print halter dress” don’t exactly scream FAB, but Garner’s ensemble is just that. She took an unexpected style and made it totally her own with subtle accessories (a thin silver necklace and bracelet), a tousled 'do, and navy sandals (shop a similar look here).

The cherry on top? She literally blends in with her surroundings—she’s twinning with the pillow on the right!

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

If you didn’t fall in love with the Alias alum’s pattered dress at first sight, its special features might change your mind. Not only does the piece have pockets (every girl’s dream), it also stays on-trend with a surprise slit up its left seam.