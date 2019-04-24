Jennifer Garner's Kids Are Keeping Her Real

It's official. Jennifer Garner is on the cover of People's Beautiful Issue this year. But instead of talking about glam squads, on-demand blowouts, and designer gowns, her interview's a bit more grounded in reality. Sure, there's a lot of talking about her past insecurities and major red carpet moments, but the best part is when she gets real about being a star and a mom. In fact, she credits her family for keeping her grounded — especially after she gets all done up.

"I'm starting to get to the point where I realize this job is not going to be forever," she told People of the realization that she won't be an actor for the rest of her life. "Not in the all-encompassing every meal, every moment, every day way that I have loved for the last 13 years. It's going to shift. But there's beauty in how it works in episodes."

She goes on to say that she loves some of the things that come with being a celebrity, like super-glamorous photo shoots. However, that's not how her kids — Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — like to see her. Instead, they'd prefer her in her usual uniform: workout clothes and ponytail.

"I'll feel like the best possible version of myself," Garner said, describing the high of coming off a photo shoot. "They'll look at me and say, 'Can you wash your face? Can you put your hair in a ponytail and put your glasses and sweats on?' I see the compliment in that. They just want me to look like mom."

It's that sentiment that Garner reflects on most fondly, adding that while she was growing up, it was her own family that kept her ego in check. She describes her look back then as "band-geek chic" and credits her family's nonchalance about keeping up appearances that kept her from getting too big in the head when it comes to looks.

"I felt good about myself back then! That is the lucky trick," she adds. "Looks weren't a big deal in my family. I don't think my parents ever said, 'You're pretty,' and so we just didn't think about it."

This isn't Garner's first time in the issue. Back in 2003, at the height of Alias's popularity, Garner was featured on the annual list and offered a similar view on what makes her feel the most beautiful.

"I really look my best when I've just worked out and taken a shower and I feel great and clean and healthy," she said. Looks like things haven't really changed.