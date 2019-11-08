Jennifer Garner "Kept it Classy" in Monogrammed Bathrobe While Sending Daughter to School

Jennifer Garner rocked her "cool mom" status in a way that just about everyone can relate to.

The actress took to Instagram with a hilarious photo of her after dropping one of her children off at the bus stop.

"She barely made the bus on time, but at least her mother kept it classy. ," wrote Jennifer alongside a snap of her beaming in a navy bathrobe monogrammed with her initials. She held a large, sunny yellow and blue coffee mug and paired the look with some comfy tan slippers.

Garner didn't specify which child was apparently almost late out of her brood, including Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, but hey – they did make the bus, at least!

While Jennifer can usually be spotted having fun on Instagram, she's not too keen on letting her oldest daughter Violet (possibly the same one who needed to catch the bus) join the platform just yet. She's not letting the 13-year-old make her own account for now.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Shared a Video of Her Mammogram Appointment for Breast Cancer Awareness

"She'll occasionally talk to me about getting Instagram and I can see why," Garner said of her decision. "Because I'm on there and it's something kind of fun that I do, and I am modeling the opposite of what I want for her to do. How often is that in parenting?" For now, she allows Violet to use Instagram when they're together.

"I just say, when you can show me studies that say that teenage girls are happier using Instagram than not, then we can have the conversation," she added. "But everything you look at, I don't see anything positive for you out there. You can look at mine when you want to, we can go over it together."

Luckily, Jen's Instagram account is plenty entertaining for anyone to share with her. Does she own several monogrammed bathrobes? This navy one is super cute.