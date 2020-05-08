Jennifer Garner Wrote a Sweet Letter to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
She thanked them for their contributions to Save the Children.
To celebrate Archie Harrison's very first birthday, Meghan Markle posted a super-cute video to Instagram where she read Duck! Rabbit! to her son and, well, anyone who wanted to watch the clip. While some people took issue with the sentiment, Jennifer Garner thanked the former senior royals for their partnership with Save the Children, a charity that works to "create lasting, positive change in the lives of children in more than 120 countries worldwide, including the United States."
The charity's U.K. branch, Save the Children UK, also shared Markle's video to get the message to even more people. Garner, who also works with the charity, posted a thank-you note to Meghan and Prince Harry on her Instagram feed, letting her followers know that she appreciated the gesture and was more than happy to celebrate Archie's birthday with the family.
Garner, along with fellow actor Amy Adams, launched the #SaveWithStories campaign with Save the Children to bring attention to the needs of children during quarantine and the pandemic.
"Committed to meeting the most urgent needs of children during the global pandemic, Save the Children and No Kid Hungry are providing books, learning materials and nutritious meals to children in America’s most impoverished communities, as 57 million students across the country depend on school for learning and development and some 30 million children rely on meals served at school," the charity site reads.
A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan notes that they're working with Save the Children on both sides of the Atlantic and wanted to share Archie's milestone and also shine a light on how children everywhere are being impacted by COVID-19.
"The family is participating in the campaign across both the U.S. and UK to help bring much-needed support to children who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement reads. "As they celebrate this family moment, the Duke and Duchess wanted to continue to raise awareness around the urgency of bringing food and learning resources to millions of children."