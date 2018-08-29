Jennifer Garner Just Combined Three of Our Favorite Trends in One LBD

Isabel Jones
Aug 29, 2018 @ 11:00 am
Sure, we can't get enough of Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez — but don't sleep on Jennifer Garner. Seriously. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Fresh off earning one of the most prestigious honors in show biz — a namesake star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — Garner is gearing up for the press tour of a lifetime with the Sept. 7 release of Peppermint and subsequent October premiere of the HBO comedy Camping.

The 46-year-old mother of three arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of action thriller Peppermint on Tuesday evening in a black Narciso Rodriguez gown ($2,795; bergdorfgoodman.com) that combined all our favorite trends: satin, a single-shoulder silhouette, and a high-low cut. The Alias alum added a hint of sparkle to her LBD with a pair of black and silver Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Though Jen is personally killing it right now, her ex-husband Ben Affleck is facing a challenging time as he completes inpatient treatment for alcohol addiction at a Malibu rehabilitation center. Garner herself drove the actor there last week. 

Clearly, however, she's not letting personal drama get in her way. You go, Jen. 

