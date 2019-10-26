This Is Why Jennifer Garner Won't Let Her 13-Year-Old Daughter Join Instagram

While the move definitely puts her out of the runnings in the Cool Mom department to her daughter, Jennifer Garner says she's not letting 13-year-old Violet join Instagram. She explained why during an appearance on Katie Couric's podcast, Next Question With Katie Couric, saying that she does feel conflicted, since Violet sees her on the social media platform, but is standing firm on her decision. She told Couric that she'd be open to letting Violet start her own account when she can provide solid proof that Instagram actually makes teenage girls happier. Reasonable, right?

"She'll occasionally talk to me about getting Instagram and I can see why," Garner said. "Because I'm on there and it's something kind of fun that I do, and I am modeling the opposite of what I want for her to do. How often is that in parenting?"

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

RELATED: Jennifer Garner's Secret Weapon and Best Friend Are the Same Person

She sees the hypocrisy, but she also added that she's happy to let Violet use the app with supervision. In fact, Garner says that Violet is more than welcome to use Instagram when they're together.

"I just say, when you can show me studies that say that teenage girls are happier using Instagram than not, then we can have the conversation," Garner added. "But everything you look at, I don't see anything positive for you out there. You can look at mine when you want to, we can go over it together.

"I just say, when you can show me studies that say that teenage girls are happier using Instagram than not, then we can have the conversation," Garner added. "But everything you look at, I don't see anything positive for you out there. You can look at mine when you want to, we can go over it together, but I just don't see it."

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Shared a Video of Her Mammogram Appointment for Breast Cancer Awareness

Entertainment Tonight adds while Garner's children — she has 10-year-old Seraphina and 7-year-old Samuel in addition to Violet — don't have access, they've filmed their mom for it plenty of times. Earlier this month, one of Garner's kiddos captured her crying during a live performance of The Sound of Music at the Hollywood Bowl.