Are Jennifer Garner and John Miller Headed Towards a Summer Engagement?

Even though stories about how serious Jennifer Garner and her current boyfriend, John Miller, seem to be all over the place, there's news that may come as shock to anyone who's followed Garner's usually low-key love life. Us Weekly reports that Garner and Miller could be barreling towards a summer engagement, putting the couple in good company when it comes to whirlwind Hollywood romances. We're looking at you Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. And Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. And you, too, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson pre-breakup.

Garner and her CEO boyfriend "are more in love than ever," a source told Us Weekly. Garner and her ex, Ben Affleck, finalized their divorce back in October 2018. The source continued to explain that Jenn "admires John because he is just normal."

Image zoom Michael Buckner/Getty Images

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Is Living Her Best Life With Ina Garten

It's pretty far from her high-profile relationship with Affleck and her previous marriage to Scott Foley, which put her relationships in the spotlight along with her work. Us's source explains that Garner is loving that her new guy is out of the public eye and that they're drama-free. "No one would be surprised if they got engaged by summer," the insider said. And the most concrete bit? Miller's talked about it. "John has discussed marrying Jen," the source said.