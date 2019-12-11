Jennifer Garner Summoned Serious Big Tree Energy With This Enormous Christmas Decoration

Jennifer Garner got a king-sized helping of holiday spirit when she purchased this year's Christmas tree.

The actress took to Instagram with a side-splitting video that even she had to laugh at. Jen had purchased a tree to be delivered to her home, and when she finally received it, let's just say Santa may have been a little confused about what kind of size she was looking for. As it turned out, the tree she received was absolutely massive.

"Go big or go home . #aggressivechristmas " Jen captioned the post.

In the clip, you can see an enormous evergreen that absolutely dwarfs Jen and even her 5'8" height. It looks like there's plenty of room in the house for it, but it's a giant tree that looks like far more for any single human being to handle decorating.

"It's a little aggressive," Jennifer called in the clip she shared, standing next to the tree for comparison.

"So I told my kids we could go bigger because we’re in a rental house and it has a really big foyer," said Jennifer of the hilarious mix-up. She shares Violet, 14, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, with her ex Ben Affleck, and they were probably delighted by the incident. "But then it was delivered and I’m not sure this was the tree we picked out."

Affleck was actually partially responsible for the tree, as they had gone shopping together to choose the right tree in an effort to choose one to mark their daughter Violet's 14th birthday.

It certainly looks like they succeeded in grabbing a memorable tree to mark the occasion. Hopefully they kept the behemoth tree instead of swapping it out, as it probably looked pretty epic all decked out with decorations.