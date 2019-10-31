Jennifer Garner Really Did Dress Up as a Mailbox for Halloween

Earlier this year, when she gave the commencement speech at her alma mater, Denison University, Jennifer Garner said that funny overruled sexy. "When it comes to Halloween costumes, go funny over sexy. Why would you dress like a flirty nurse when you could be a mailbox?" she said. Well, Garner actually went through with it, posting a clip of herself in a costume that looks just like a blue United States Postal Service box.

"Live your truth, people," she captioned the video, which was set to the Halloween classic "Monster Mash." Her post also included a segment from her commencement speech, just as a reminder of exactly why she opted for the mailbox costume.

Garner's famous pals supported the decision to eschew lingerie-adjacent costumes, too. A mailbox is about as far as you can get from a sexy cat or mouse.

"Funny over sexy. Every time. For the win !" Reese Witherspoon wrote.

"I love you more and more every year i know i you @jennifer.garner and we r on 16 years now," added Rachel Zoe.

The mailbox is the latest addition to Garner's not-so-sexy Halloween getups. Last year, she was dressed as a witch, complete with a green face, and the year before, she dressed as a cat nap, which entailed dressing as a kitty and acting like she was asleep. Clever over sexy works, too.