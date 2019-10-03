Jennifer Garner's New Bangs Are a Low Maintenance Upgrade to Any Haircut

There's no easy way to put it: Getting bangs is a long-term commitment. Even post-cut, after they settle into place, bangs need to be maintained with regular trims, and cowlicks are an annoying common struggle. Still, for anyone looking for a way to completely transform their current haircut, the power of a fresh set of bangs is unparalleled. And the proof is in Jennifer Garner's latest hairstyle.

The actress showed up to the Save the Children's Centennial Celebration in Beverly Hills on October 2 with brand new curtain bangs, that sit just above her eyebrows. If you're looking to replicate her cut, the good news is that these bangs are as low-maintenance as you can get. Since they're typically long, curtain bangs can easily be clipped back, and can also be trimmed to blend in with the rest of your layers. This is what's made the style a huge Hollywood hair trend, with celebs like Hilary Duff and Kirsten Dunst all wearing the look.

But before you get too excited about Garner's bangs, there's a good chance that these may be a set of clip-ins. Prior to revealing her new curtain bangs on an Instagram Story, the actress' stylist Adir Abergel shared a video from his trip to a wig store just a few hours before the event.

Guess we'll have to wait until the next time Garner hits the red carpet to find out if she actually took the leap and got bangs. But for now, we must say she looks great.