Jennifer Garner's Pleated Gown Is Giving Us Major Athena Vibes

Celebrities and philanthropists alike stepped out in N.Y.C. on Thursday night to celebrate 100 years of Save the Children at the organization’s Centennial Gala.

Longtime Save the Children supporter and Trustee Jennifer Garner kicked the evening off with a passionate (and off-the-cuff) speech about the charity’s impact.

“There were some beautiful words written for me, but they didn’t quite convey how much I need you guys to hear, so I’m going rogue,” she said at the outset of her speech. The Alias alum then launched into a monologue about her experiences with the organization, including a trip she took to the U.S. border.

“I got to go to the border and meet some children in a shelter in Deming, New Mexico,” she began. “In Deming, New Mexico, families have been traveling, they’ve been on the move, they’ve been walking for 20 days. They go through detention, they finally are told ‘OK, you can go to court, but while you’re waiting you’ve got to go to your family or whoever is sponsoring your asylum.’ Well how do they get there? They’ve had their shoelaces taken, they’re hungry, they’re sick. They told me at his shelter, ‘We don’t even swab for flu or for strep [throat], because they all have it."

She continued, "We just tell them drop your clothes right there, shower, we’re going to scrub you up, we’re going to give you fresh shoes, fresh clothes.’ [The children] walk in and say, ‘Can I have a tooth brush?’ They walk in and see the Save the Children safe spot for kids to play, and the parents come over and say ‘My kids would love to play here but we can’t afford it.’ And they say, ‘No, no, it’s free — it’s for you.’ And they can’t believe it. Their children have not played. There was a mother there who carried her paraplegic 19-year-old daughter for 21 days to cross the border, and she got to Save the Children’s spot, where there was help for her daughter and a doctor there, and she thought she had reached actual heaven.”

Garner arrived at the gala in a pleated Grecian-style sky blue gown and matching eye makeup, her brown locks curled and parted to the side in an Old Hollywood-esque style.

Other notable guests and honorees included Camila Cabello, who received the organization’s Voice Award, Tommy Hilfiger, who received the Humanitarian Award, Zendaya, and Halima Aden.

