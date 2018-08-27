Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Have Finally Reached a Divorce Settlement

It’s been a rocky couple weeks for amicable exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, but it seems there’s a bit of relief for both of them in the latest news cycle: they’ve finally reached a divorce settlement.

The parents of three announced their separation more than three years ago, but the division of assets and personal constraints (such as Affleck’s wavering sobriety) have kept their divorce from being finalized. Much of the delay was attributed to the fact that the couple reportedly didn't have a pre-nuptial agreement.

In fact, just two weeks ago it was revealed that the former power couple’s divorce case might actually be thrown out due to inaction.

According to TMZ, a settlement addressing both property and custody (shared) has finally been reached, but won’t be filed until Affleck completes his 30-day rehab stay.

Last week, Garner drove her ex to a rehabilitation center following a relapse in his sobriety. In the days prior, he had been seen out and about with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

Affleck’s latest rehab stint marks his third in 17 years, with relapses charted in both 2001 and 2017.