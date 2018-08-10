There’s a Possibility That Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Will Remain Married

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt desperately try to achieve “single” status amid summer 2018’s most hellish divorce, exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck appear to be a little more chill — almost too chill.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the once beloved Hollywood couple — which announced their split in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage ­— is taking too long to finalize their divorce, and the L.A. Superior Court is hinting that if they don’t act fast, their case could be dismissed. In other words, they’ll still be married.

The final judgment in the divorce has not been filed, so the court reportedly told them, “If you fail to take the appropriate steps in your case, the court may dismiss your case for delay in prosecution.” We’re not exactly sure what they’re waiting for, but unlike other star duos, things appear to be a little more amicable between them.

Jason Merritt/Getty

In April 2017, they officially filed for divorce and have since worked to co-parent their three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, doing family things like spending Easter in Hawaii together this year (Affleck and Garner stayed at separate places). The divorce was reportedly called off in March 2017, and Affleck didn’t move out of the home they shared until May 2017.

As of this summer, Affleck and his new girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, are “still going strong,” so it doesn’t seem like he and Garner are likely to get back together.

Still, if they don’t get to work and file those papers, his last marriage could remain as permanent as that glorious phoenix back tattoo.