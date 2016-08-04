Jennifer Garner Discusses Relationship with Ben Affleck: "We Are Definitely a Modern Family"

If there's one thing we love about Jennifer Garner, it's that she always puts her kids first.

The actress recently sat down with Natalie Morales on NBC's Today show, where she discussed how she and Ben Affleck make co-parenting their three children—Violet, 10, Seraphina, 7, and Samuel, 4—work since splitting in the summer of last year. And though she admits that the situation is far from conventional, it seems as if their family is doing better than ever. "We are definitely a modern family," the Nine Lives star said. "We’re doing really well."

Aside from cohabitating in Los Angeles, the group recently traveled to Europe while Affleck was filming a new movie and they had some great quality time together. "Ben was working in London on Justice League and I felt like, 'Well, the kids should have that experience,'" the 44-year-old explained. "He and I are great friends and we just all went en masse. The kids and I had an amazing time, and he worked hard and got to join us for some. I want them to see everything's okay."

And as for making their little ones the top priority, Garner says there is nothing more important. "You don't have a choice," she said. "I mean, it has to be."

Watch Garner's full interview by clicking on the video above, and catch her in Nine Lives when it hits theaters Aug. 5.